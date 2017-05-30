This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia.
This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke AP
This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke AP

Community

May 30, 2017 5:27 PM

Merced Payless ShoeSource on the list of locations to close

By Bethany Clough and Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Another Valley Payless ShoeSource is closing and more are on the chopping block, including a Merced location.

The discount shoe retailer filed for bankruptcy in April and announced that three Fresno stores would close. Those stores are at Manchester Center, Fulton Mall and 3235 N. First St., near Shields Avenue.

In recent days Payless added more stores to the closure list. The store at First Street and Tulare Avenue in Fresno will close, along with one at 1822 W. Olive Ave. in Merced.

Even more are on the chopping block.

In a filing in the bankruptcy court last week, Payless has asked the court to approve the closure of up to 408 more stores, including about 60 in California. However, the company says all the stores on the list might not close depending upon how negotiations with landlords turn out.

Valley stores on the list that may close include the store at Willow and Herndon avenues in Clovis and the store at the Marketplace at El Paseo near Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 in Fresno. Two Visalia stores are also on the list, one at Visalia Mall and another on Mooney Boulevard at Cameron Avenue.

The Fresno Bee contributed to this story.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 2:39

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced
Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 1:40

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos