Ariel Hicks and Patrick Kincaid are featured in “Wait Until Dark,” premiering at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2017, at Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. It continues through June 18.
Playhouse Merced set to perform taut thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’

A claustrophobic thriller that has a blind woman caught up among con artists and heroin is next up for Playhouse Merced.

“Wait Until Dark” premieres at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St. It continues through June 18.

Susy, who is blind, is targeted by a group of con artists after her husband unknowingly transports heroin into the country, according to Playhouse staff. Posing as police, the criminals convince Susy that her husband is a murder suspect.

She becomes suspicious and attempts to outwit the cons with the help of the little girl from next door. As evening arrives, it becomes a deadly game of cat-and-mouse as Susy and her assailants both attempt to get the upper hand.

Written by Frederick Knott in 1966, “Wait Until Dark” has been revived and produced many times, and was adapted into a film starring Audrey Hepburn in 1967. It is now considered a classic work of modern theater that has maintained its edge throughout the decades, according to the Playhouse.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., and the Sundays matinees start at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $22, and are on sale at the box office, online at www.playhousemerced.com or by calling 209-725-8587.

“Wait Until Dark” is recommended for teens and adults.

