Denair man hospitalized after Merced County crash

A 24-year-old man was in critical condition on Thursday after a crash the previous night that sent his car into a fence, power pole and tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Denair man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Third Avenue at just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
At the same time, Steven Meza, 21, of Gustine approached a stop sign while on McCullagh Road where it intersects Third, CHP said. Meza, who was in a 1997 Honda Civic, told officers he did not see the approaching Denair man, who did not have a stop sign, CHP said.
Meza accelerated and the cars collided, sending them both careening into a metal fence and power pole, CHP said. The Cruze also struck a tree.
The Honda caught fire, CHP said, but Meza was able to get out of the car before being burned. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto with minor lacerations, CHP said, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The Denair man remained in critical condition on Thursday at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CHP said.
Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, CHP said.
