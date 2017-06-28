Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Dozens of people celebrated Merced Pride on Sunday Sept. 24, 2017 at Applegate Park. Sunday festivities included a drag show, raffles, music, vendors and informational booths. Merced Pride events kicked off on Friday with a mixture at 510 Bistro on Main Street and the showing of documentary Raising Zoey, that chronicles the life of a transgender teen. This was the second year the Merced LGBTQ Alliance organized a pride event and organizers said the aimed to shed light on LGBTQ issues in Merced County, especially for LGBTQ youth. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com