Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Department of Fish and Wildlife personnel prepare a wayward brown bear for a trip back to the mountains after it apparently was caught dining in a dumpster in Hume Lake, California, tossed into the back of trash track, driven down the mountain and through the city of Fresno to the Fresno County dump Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015. The bear was tranquilized by Department of Fish and Wildlife marksman and returned to the mountains.