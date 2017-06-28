Is Merced really that bad of a place to live? Depends who you ask

Merced captured another top-10 spot nobody wants — “50 Worst American Cities to Live In,” a report from 24/7 Wall Street.
The city ranked ninth, and took the biggest hit from the analysts because of high levels of unemployment and poverty. Delaware-based 24/7 Wall Street is a financial news and opinion company.
“More tangible difficulties making the city a less than desirable place to live include an annual unemployment rate of 10.7 percent, worse than nearly any other city in the United States,” analysts wrote.
Merced’s poverty rate of 35.1 percent is more than double the national rate of 14.7 percent, and is the 10th worst among the 551 cities rated in the report, analysts wrote.
The list ranked cities with more than 65,000 residents in 2015 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Data included nine major categories: crime, demography, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure.
But some Merced locals defended their city and brushed off criticism of their community.
Resident Leslie Laughlin said she moved to town from the Bay Area about 40 years ago and, aside from the city’s coldest and hottest days, Merced doesn’t get enough credit for its appeal.
“I think it’s sort of sad,” the 67-year-old said. “I hated it when I first got here. ... I think it’s a fine place to live.”
She said the city is mostly safe from major natural disasters, and noted its bike lanes — of which it has more than 60 miles.
Mayor Mike Murphy bristled at the report’s findings. “It’s just simply not true,” he said. “Merced is really a good place to live.”
He pointed to a December report from Governing, an online magazine, that found Merced’s personal income grew faster than anywhere else in the country at 13.7 percent from 2012 to 2015.
UC Merced’s $1.3 billion investment in its campus, renewed investment in downtown and some of the lowest unemployment rates on record in recent months were not factored into the report, he noted.
“They’ve clearly cherry-picked some old data,” he said. “It’s not a true reflection of Merced today.”
Analysts said poverty is a large factor in all of the cities on the dubious list. Of the 50 worst cities, none have incomes higher than the nationwide median of $53,657 a year, according to analysts.
Cities like Hartford, Conn.; Milwaukee; Memphis, Tenn.; finished worse on the list. Flint, Mich., which made national news last year for having toxic drinking water, ranked No. 3 on the list.
Detroit was rated the No. 1 worse city in the nation.
Leaving Merced’s Raley’s on Wednesday was Merced resident Jan Salles, 74, who had not heard of the ranking.
“It sounds extreme, however our community has much to be desired,” she said. “We need a lot more development, restaurants. I really would like some better restaurants here.”
A Merced resident for about 30 years, Salles said she typically goes out of town or online to shop. “And that’s what makes me said,” she said. “I’d rather spend my tax dollars here in Merced County.”
The report makes no mention of crime in Merced, which trended downward in 2016 by 2 percent compared to the previous year, according to a report from February from Police Chief Norm Andrade.
The largest swing in statistics came in homicides, with only one recorded in the city in 2016, compared with 11 reported the previous year.
The city did get dinged for a lack of entertainment. “Relative to the size of its population, Merced is generally lacking in amenities, including below average numbers of restaurants, bars, libraries and museums per capita,” the report said.
That’s not news to the younger crowd, according to Xzayvius Stitt, 21, a native of Merced.
“It’s more so a retirement town,” he said. “It’s not really a whole lot to do here. It’s boring.”
Young people usually look to go out of town for entertainment, he said. Lajae Riley, Stitt’s 17-year-old cousin, agreed there’s little to do, but said she does like the city’s food.
Murphy said he plans to write a response this week to the list, which gained attention at USAToday.com. He also pointed to new attractions coming to town, a trampoline park, bowling alley and hotel with a restaurant, as more evidence of Merced’s appeal.
“All the indicators are good,” he said. “We’re going to continue to work hard to attract more amenities to Merced.”
Merced by the numbers
Population: 82,440
Median home value: $204,400
Poverty rate: 35.1 percent
People with at least a bachelor’s degree: 19.5 percent
*Source: “The Worst American Cities to Live In,” a report from 24/7 Wall Street
