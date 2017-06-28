Is Merced really that bad of a place to live? Depends who you ask

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" Pause 2:20 Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:39 Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 1:40 Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 0:21 Gas leak in Turlock 1:47 Car exploding on Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane caught on camera 4:16 81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 2:15 Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Residents react to Merced being named as one of the worst cities to live in by 24/7 Wall St., LLC., a news and opinion company, in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Merced made the list at number nine. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

Residents react to Merced being named as one of the worst cities to live in by 24/7 Wall St., LLC., a news and opinion company, in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. Merced made the list at number nine. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star