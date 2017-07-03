Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson
July 03, 2017 10:54 AM

Help us find this missing Merced County man who has dementia, deputies say

By Thaddeus Miller

A 74-year-old Stevinson man who has been diagnosed with dementia has been reported missing, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are asking for help from members of the public who may spot Abel Guillen, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from his home near Lander and Fourth avenues in Stevinson. Guillen was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with blue stripes, gray pants, black shoes and a gray baseball cap, according to deputies.

Anyone who has seen Guillen is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

