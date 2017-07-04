Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson
Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson Merced County Sheriff’s Office
Able Guillen, 74, of Stevinson Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Community

July 04, 2017 9:44 AM

Merced County man suffering from dementia found seven miles from his home

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

After 17 hours of searching, deputies found a missing man who has been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Abel Gullien, 74, was found at the Silva Dairy on Edminster Road in Stevinson, about seven miles from his home. He had last been seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday walking away from his home near Lander and Fourth avenues, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Guillen was found by the dairy staff, who contacted the Sheriff’s Office. After he was checked by medical personnel, he was reunited with his family, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 0:23

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa
Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"
Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:20

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos