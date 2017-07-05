Significant injuries when train strikes car in rural Merced County

An Amtrak train struck a car in Le Grand on Wednesday injuring two people, according to the California Highway Patrol’s website.
Few details were immediately available, but the CHP website said the car was struck about 4:20 p.m. where the BNSF railroad crosses Le Grand Road.
Two people in the car appeared to have significant injuries, the website said. CHP said railroad police would be handling the investigation, because the crossing is private.
BNSF did not immediately return a request for comment.
This story will be updated.
