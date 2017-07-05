California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Onsurez talks about a train collision with a car carrying two people on private property south of Le Grand Wednesday, July 5, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
California Highway Patrol Officer Moises Onsurez talks about a train collision with a car carrying two people on private property south of Le Grand Wednesday, July 5, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Community

July 05, 2017 5:29 PM

Significant injuries when train strikes car in rural Merced County

By Vikaas Shanker and Thaddeus Miller

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

An Amtrak train struck a car in Le Grand on Wednesday injuring two people, according to the California Highway Patrol’s website.

Few details were immediately available, but the CHP website said the car was struck about 4:20 p.m. where the BNSF railroad crosses Le Grand Road.

Two people in the car appeared to have significant injuries, the website said. CHP said railroad police would be handling the investigation, because the crossing is private.

BNSF did not immediately return a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562, @VikaasShanker

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos