Thinking about opening a weed business in Merced? Here’s what leaders want to allow

This April 15, 2017 file photo shows marijuana plants for sale at the ShowGrow dispensary a medical marijuana provider in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles officials are releasing proposed regulations for governing the emerging commercial marijuana industry in the city. The release Thursday, June 8, 2017, sets in motion a 60-day public comment period prior to further action by the City Council. Councilman Paul Koretz says release of the draft ordinance is a crucial step to prepare for the Jan. 1 statewide legalization of cannabis. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Richard Vogel AP