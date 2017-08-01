Steve Krisman, 26, of Ione, secures wooden beams to the M Street bridge as Viking Construction Co. workers prepare the bridge for rehabilitation work in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Work will be done to rehabilitate the bridge structure, the roadway and the creek channel.
Steve Krisman, 26, of Ione, secures wooden beams to the M Street bridge as Viking Construction Co. workers prepare the bridge for rehabilitation work in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Work will be done to rehabilitate the bridge structure, the roadway and the creek channel. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Steve Krisman, 26, of Ione, secures wooden beams to the M Street bridge as Viking Construction Co. workers prepare the bridge for rehabilitation work in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Work will be done to rehabilitate the bridge structure, the roadway and the creek channel. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Community

Beware of a road closure in Merced’s early morning commute on Thursday

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

August 01, 2017 5:21 PM

The M Street bridge will be closed for about five hours during the early morning on Thursday, according to a news release.

Viking Construction Company will close M Street between Rambler Road and 27th Street from midnight to 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.

The Rancho Cordova construction company will be installing traffic control devices to aid the ongoing bridge repair work over Bear Creek, the release said. North Bear Creek Drive will remain closed to through traffic crossing M Street.

The company asks drivers to follow the warning signs and detour arrows in the area. The length of the closure is also subject to change, officials said.

For the safety of the workers and other motorists, slow down near the construction zone, officials said.

Anyone with concerns should call project manager Joel Svendsen at 209-385-6820 or city engineer Steven Son at 209-385-6898.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 0:23

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa
Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

View More Video