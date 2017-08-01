Beware of a road closure in Merced’s early morning commute on Thursday

The M Street bridge will be closed for about five hours during the early morning on Thursday, according to a news release.
Viking Construction Company will close M Street between Rambler Road and 27th Street from midnight to 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to officials.
The Rancho Cordova construction company will be installing traffic control devices to aid the ongoing bridge repair work over Bear Creek, the release said. North Bear Creek Drive will remain closed to through traffic crossing M Street.
The company asks drivers to follow the warning signs and detour arrows in the area. The length of the closure is also subject to change, officials said.
For the safety of the workers and other motorists, slow down near the construction zone, officials said.
Anyone with concerns should call project manager Joel Svendsen at 209-385-6820 or city engineer Steven Son at 209-385-6898.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
