Rider seriously injured when he hits a truck near Merced

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Rider injured when motorcycle slams into stopped truck near Merced Pause 1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas 0:25 Merced driver crashes car into Bear Creek 0:40 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 2:05 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" 2:20 Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 2:39 Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 1:40 Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A Merced man riding a motorcycle east on Santa Fe Drive slammed into a stopped truck at the Beachwood Drive intersection about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, according to CHP. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced man riding a motorcycle east on Santa Fe Drive slammed into a stopped truck at the Beachwood Drive intersection about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, according to CHP. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com