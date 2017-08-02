A Merced man riding a motorcycle east on Santa Fe Drive slammed into a stopped truck at the Beachwood Drive intersection about 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, according to CHP. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Rider seriously injured when he hits a truck near Merced

By Thaddeus Miller

August 02, 2017 2:40 PM

A 37-year-old Merced man was flown to a hospital Thursday after suffering serious injuries when his motorcycle slammed into a stopped truck near Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

John Allen Candelaria was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Santa Fe Drive about 11 a.m. and failed to stop before colliding with a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado stopped at a red light at the intersection of Beachwood Drive, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Candelaria ran into the right rear bumper of the truck, which was facing eastbound at the light, CHP said. He was taken by helicopter to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto with compound fractures in both legs, CHP said.

The 52-year-old driver of the truck, David Griffin of Merced, did not report any injuries, according to CHP.

The crash remains under investigation, CHP said.

