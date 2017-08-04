Here’s the down side of Merced’s recent good job growth

Merced has added jobs about 10 times faster than housing in recent years, according to an analysis from an online firm — good news for job-seekers, bad news for renters.
From 2010 to 2015, the Merced area added about 9.6 jobs for every new unit of housing, according to San Francisco-based Apartment List. The data experts said cities should add a new unit for every one to two new jobs.
During the Great Recession, many urban areas lost jobs and slowed construction. Merced County’s housing market was hit particularly hard by the housing market crash.
As jobs have rebounded in recent years, new construction has not kept pace, according to Andrew Woo, a data scientist with Apartment List.
“Overall, we found that metros that produce insufficient housing tend to experience more extreme rent growth,” he wrote in the July study. “Rents in Merced increased by 17 percent from 2005 to 2015.”
Many urban areas in California have added jobs faster than housing but not at the same rate as Merced. Fresno added 3.3 jobs per unit, Stockton tallied 4.4 jobs and San Jose added 5.5 jobs from 2010 to 2015. But, Modesto’s jobs-to-units gap is even greater than Merced at 11.4 jobs.
Cities that add jobs without also increasing their housing stocks quickly become unaffordable for all but the most well-off residents.
The cost of rental properties may perk up the ears of Mercedians, because about 53.3 percent of Merced’s residents are renters, ranking the city seventh out of 21 “urbanized” cities with more renters than owners, according to experts from Madison, Wis.-based Abodo.
Area real estate agents have said Merced has a 1 percent vacancy rate in its rentals.
California is not alone. Urban cities around the country struggle with keeping pace between new construction and jobs, according to Chris Salviati, a housing economist for Apartment List.
“As locals economies grow, it is imperative that they build enough new housing to keep pace,” Salviati wrote in his report. “Cities that add jobs without also increasing their housing stocks quickly become unaffordable for all but the most well-off residents.”
