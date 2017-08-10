Firefighter from Merced ‘one cape short of being a superhero’ has died

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:32 Firefighter welcomed home to Merced has died Pause 0:32 Fire destroys Merced garage 0:23 SC officer's camera glasses capture him being shot 4 times 4:37 'Tell my family I love them:' SC police officer captures his own shooting on glasses' camera 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 1:53 Merced County Sheriff takes to the sky in search of illegal marijuana grows 0:49 You will be surprised to see what the candid critter cam caught 1:20 El Capitan's Kendall Thomas 0:22 Two men die in tandem skydiving accident near Lodi 0:40 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A Merced man who was a firefighter with the Santa Cruz Fire Department for about 18 years, and who was escorted by fire engines to his Merced home last month with terminal cancer has died. (Aug. 10, 2017) He was welcomed home on July 19.

