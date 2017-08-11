Joe Deliman speaks at a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Merced City Hall. The department has 90 officer with funding for 98, according to city staffers.
Joe Deliman speaks at a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Merced City Hall. The department has 90 officer with funding for 98, according to city staffers. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com
Joe Deliman speaks at a ceremony on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Merced City Hall. The department has 90 officer with funding for 98, according to city staffers. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Community

Merced adds new officer, parts with veteran detective

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

August 11, 2017 6:21 PM

Merced added a new officer on Friday, the same time it said goodbye to a veteran detective.

Merced Police Chief Norman Andrade conducted the ceremony to make Michael Neal Merced’s newest officer.

The 35-year-old comes to Merced after more than 2 years in the Los Banos Police Department, according to city staffers. Los Banos Chief Gary Brizzee attended the ceremony.

Neal was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for efforts in reducing DUI crimes and received the MADD Award in 2015 and 2016, according to city staffers.

He brings the department up to 90 sworn officers with funding for 98. The pay for police officers is $5,042 to $6,129 a month, according to city staffers.

While welcoming Neal, the department parted with Detective Joe Deliman, who earlier in the day was sworn in at the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, he said.

Deliman worked in the Merced Police Department since February 1997, according to city staffers. Before becoming a detective, he worked as a patrol officer, gang and street crimes officer, an instructor and member of the Crime Scene Response Team, city staffers said.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:40

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand
Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 0:23

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa
Residents react after Merced is named one of the 2:05

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

View More Video