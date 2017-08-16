The ‘good ol’ boy’ system at work? State transportation board seat becomes hot issue

The recommendation for a state commission appointment has drawn controversy in Merced County this week, and one area leader said the “good-ol’-boy” system is at work.
The position in question is for a seat on the California Transportation Commission, an 11-member board that allocates funding for transportation projects, among other duties.
The board of directors of Merced County Association of Governments, which meets Thursday, will discuss whether to give their recommendation to John Pedrozo, a dairyman who served as a Merced County supervisor from 2004 to 2016.
The commission has a vacant seat, which was held by a representative from Fresno, and Gov. Jerry Brown would make the appointment.
The MCAG directors haven’t had a chance to discuss any candidates other than Pedrozo, according to Rodrigo Espinoza, District 1 supervisor and chairman of the MCAG board.
“Where’s the list? Who recommended him for this position?” he said. “We could have had a staff meeting about it in the previous two meetings for discussion.”
Espinoza, who became chairman in July, said he wants further discussion by the board, which would include more candidates for the seat. He said he tried to pull the item so the board could discuss it further, but was told by the board’s legal counsel he has a conflict of interest.
Espinoza led a successful campaign last year to beat out Pedrozo for the District 1 supervisor seat. He told the Sun-Star Wednesday he holds no ill will towards Pedrozo, and denied any conflict of interest.
Recommending a long-time Merced politician for the decision-making position smacks of good-ol’-boy politics, he said. “That’s exactly what they’re doing,” he told the Sun-Star.
The state board does not have any geographical considerations, but Merced County could benefit from a central San Joaquin Valley representative, according to Stacie Dabbs, deputy executive director for MCAG. The board members are not paid, but do get a reimbursement for expenses, she said.
The rest of the transportation board is made up of representatives from Sacramento, the Bay Area and Southern California.
Pedrozo’s name was floated by Darren McDaniel, District 3 supervisor and MCAG director. He said he introduced Pedrozo to a Valley consortium, and a number of other counties will also be writing a recommendation letter.
He brushed off an idea that the recommendation comes from the good-ol’-boy system, noting the position is not paid and that the governor gets the final say.
Having a local representative could be a significant benefit, he said.
“I can’t remember the last time Merced County ever had a representative on the CTC,” he said. “It’s somebody from the county that’s got the governor’s ear on transportation.”
