Poisonous algae? Extra police? What you should know about Labor Day weekend in Merced

Whether it’s high levels of California Highway Patrol presence, algae that could make you sick or potentially record-setting heat, officials say to be aware this Labor Day weekend.
All available CHP officers will be on duty during the “Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period” from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, according to the CHP. Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.
“Our officers will be out finding dangerous drivers during the holiday period, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving drunk or impaired by drugs,” Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a news release. “Anyone who chooses to drive impaired puts not only themselves and their passengers at risk, but they also endanger pedestrians, bicyclists and others on the road.”
Last holiday, 38 people were killed in collisions across the state, a 19 percent increase from 2015, CHP said. More than 1,000 people arrested during the holiday last year were driving impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Anyone who is going to drink is urged to plan a sober ride home in advance, CHP said. If you see a drunken driver, call 911.
Labor Day is also a popular time for swimming and waterways around the state have tested positive for algal blooms that can make swimmers sick, according to the State Water Board.
The Department of Water Resources said water near the Basalt boat ramp in San Luis Reservoir tested positive for bacteria, which prompted an official warning. The ramp is in the southeast corner of the reservoir.
The algal bloom can appear as blue-green, white or brown foam, scum or mats that float on the water's surface and collect along the shoreline and boat ramp area, officials said.
Being aware of the conditions at your local waterbody before heading out to recreate is important to keeping you and your pets healthy this Labor Day weekend.
People should avoid swallowing water in the bloom area. Officials warn people to take special care with their dogs, who are more likely to drink the water or lick algae off of their fur.
“Being aware of the conditions at your local waterbody before heading out to recreate is important to keeping you and your pets healthy this Labor Day weekend, and anytime during these hot summer days when (algal bloom) can be present,” board Vice-Chair Steven Moore said in a statement.
Exposure to toxic blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold or flu-like symptoms. Before going out, you can check for the bloom warning at http://www.mywaterquality.ca.gov/habs/bulletins_newsletters/index.html.
The weekend is forecast to see temperatures higher than 100 through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
