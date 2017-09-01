Comedian Marlon Wayans on return to Merced Theatre, ‘Merced’s going to eat it up’

Funnyman Marlon Wayans rolls into Merced next week with hopes to outdo his last visit when the show sold so many tickets the venue had to lineup a second show the same night.
“I make people laugh all over the country and Merced’s going to eat this up. It’s for them,” he told the Sun-Star. “Y’all pack this theater and let’s laugh. I want to do three shows this time.”
The youngest of the Wayans comedy family who starred in the “Scary Movie” franchise and “White Chicks” will be in Merced for a standup show at 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
Wayans is a busy man right now with an NBC sitcom “Marlon,” which premiered two weeks ago, a Netflix film “Naked” available this month and an ongoing standup tour. “I’m a workaholic. It just works,” he said.
In the TV show loosely based on his life, Wayans plays a loving but immature father committed to parenting his two kids with his ex-wife, whose maturity puts him to shame. Similarly, Wayans plays a man-child in “Naked.”
The story is something like a sillier version of “Groundhog Day,” with Wayans repeatedly waking up naked in an elevator on the day of his wedding. He relives the hour before the ceremony over and over.
The 45-year-old is an experienced screenwriter with credits on more than 15 films, including many spoofs of popular Hollywood genres. “Naked,” a film he adapted from a Swedish comedy, is something of a departure for Wayans.
“We started from scratch. Kept the bones of the script,” he said. “I actually like writing these kinds of movies with story a lot better than parodies. I really enjoyed the journey of writing a movie, and I missed writing a movie. I hadn’t really written a movie since ‘White Chicks’ or ‘Little Man.’ ”
The more straightforward script, as opposed to a spoof, gave him a chance to write with emotions, characters and romance, he said. He said, unfortunately, people forget he has chops and has shown it, like in his dramatic turn in “Requiem for a Dream.”
“I’m definitely interested in more dramatic work,” he said. “I’m not their first choice for drama. I think people forget I can act.”
Wayans said he’s looking forward to being back in front of a Merced audience. “Some of the best laughs I ever had. Those people are passionate, they enjoy. They’re just with you,” he said. “I had a ball. I swear, some of the best audiences I ever had.”
