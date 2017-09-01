They saw a car crash into a Merced canal. What they did next saved a life.

It was supposed to be a lazy Sunday by the pool in April but then the Meissonnier family was forced to jump into life-saving mode as a woman was submerged in a canal in an upside-down car.
David “Frenchy” Meissonnier, 67, and wife Debi, 64, were relaxing on the deck of their above-ground pool at their house just outside Merced. They heard tires screeching, and he looked up to see the car roll over and land in a canal along Dickenson Ferry Road near El Capitan School Road.
“If we hadn’t been outside, I don’t believe anybody would have heard the squealing,” Debi Meissonnier said.
“When it went upside down, I knew that wasn’t good news,” Frenchy Meissonnier said.
The life-long rice farmer was wearing swim trunks and no shoes, so he threw on some pants and headed towards the scene, he said. “I told my wife, ‘Call 911, because they’re going to drown. Whoever’s in the car is going to drown, because it’s upside down,’ ” he said.
He drove less than a quarter-mile to the scene and used a hammer to smash out the passenger window. Something was wrong with the door, he said, so he couldn’t get it open.
Another passerby stopped to help and provided a chain Meissonnier latched between the submerged car and his truck. But the truck wasn’t doing the job, so he headed back to his house to get a tractor.
“In the meantime my wife called 911, but luckily she was smart enough that she called my son,” he said.
His son, Zach, said he was not far away at his home when he got the call from his step-mother. He used his wench to pull the car out of the water, saying he was taught to help others when you can.
If you got the means to do something, do it.
Zach Meissonnier on helping the woman out
“If you got the means to do something, do it,” the 35-year-old said.
The family and other passers-by helped a 45-year-old Merced woman out of the car alive.
The Meissonnier family was honored on Friday by the California Highway Patrol. Lt. John Martinho presented them with plaques.
“This is kind of important to us,” he said. “We want to recognize actions like that, because we don’t see it anymore.”
Frenchy Meissonnier said his family didn’t think twice about helping out. “I’m not the kind of guy, none of us are, that has to have a pat on the back if you do the right thing,” he said. “But it feels pretty good to get one.”
