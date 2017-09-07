Merced residents 'gave so unselfishly' to victims of 'incredible' flooding

More Videos 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims Pause 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:03 Jury convicts gang member of murdering Merced taxi cab driver 1:06 Ash from wildfires falls in Washington 0:58 Woman struck and killed by train in Merced 0:40 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 2:05 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims A Merced man talks on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, about what he saw in the Houston area while taking supplies to flood victims. He also praised the generosity of Merced residents. A Merced man talks on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, about what he saw in the Houston area while taking supplies to flood victims. He also praised the generosity of Merced residents. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

A Merced man talks on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, about what he saw in the Houston area while taking supplies to flood victims. He also praised the generosity of Merced residents. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com