Almond plant evacuated after machinery catches fire in Merced County

Machinery catches fire at Merced County almond plant No injuries were reported at Harris Woolf California Almonds in Ballico after machinery caught fire about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2017, according to CalFire. No injuries were reported at Harris Woolf California Almonds in Ballico after machinery caught fire about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2017, according to CalFire. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

