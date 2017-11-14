More Videos

Almond plant evacuated after machinery catches fire in Merced County

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

November 14, 2017 4:22 PM

Machinery at a Merced County almond harvester caught fire on Tuesday, causing an evacuation, according to the company’s management.

The fire was reported about 2:10 p.m. inside a building at Harris Woolf California Almonds in the 11000 block of Newport Road in Ballico, according to Calfire.

All 43 employees were accounted for and uninjured, according to Brad Brown, the senior director of quality assurance and food safety.

“We’re not sure what exactly caused it,” he said. “It looks it started around the roaster.”

The building sustained minimal damage, he said.

CalFire responded with four engines, three water tenders, 15 firefighters and two battalion chiefs, according to Chief Jeremy Rahn.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

