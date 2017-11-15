Any iPhone users having network problems in Merced County?

Wireless provider AT&T has reported network outages in cities across the country on Wednesday, according to news reports.
Users have reported on social media that they cannot make or receive calls, according to the Dallas Morning News. In a statement, AT&T said it was "aware of an issue affecting some users' ability to make certain wireless calls."
Users in the Merced area have complained of problems making calls.
The company also tweeted out advice to users to restart their phones to improve service.
If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue.— AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017
The website DownDetector reports that customers in St. Louis, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles are having problems, according to FOX 2.
