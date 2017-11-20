A split Merced City Council approves ordinance that allows weed businesses

A split Merced City Council approved a cannabis ordinance on Monday that would allow commercial marijuana businesses in town, including dispensaries.
The 5-2 vote approved dispensaries in zones around the city with a buffer of 1,000 feet from schools, parks, youth centers and with other restrictions. Mayor Mike Murphy and Councilman Michael Belluomini cast the dissenting votes.
The 1,000-foot radius is a similar distance required by the city on tobacco retail.
Cities around Merced County have grappled with whether to allow cannabis businesses as a way to improve local economies and drive up tax revenue. Merced is the first to get this far.
Murphy called the approval “a mistake,” noting there is no guarantee that voters will approve a tax that would generate revenue.
