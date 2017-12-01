Here's where you can catch 'The Nutcracker' ballet in Merced County

Merced Academy of Dance members stretch prior to a performance of The Nutcracker at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Public performances this year are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Buhach Colony High School, 1800 Buhach Road in Atwater. Tickets for reserved seating are available for $15, $20 and $25. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com