Coroner identifies man who died in Merced County crash

The name of the 24-year-old Winton man who died in a crash on Sunday in Merced County has been released, according to the Merced County Coroners Office.
The man was identified at Billy Whitfield, Deputy Daryl Allen said.
On Sunday at about 6 p.m., Whitfield was driving a 2005 Mazda 3 on Sultana Drive just west of Sunset Drive, California Highway Patrol reported. For an unknown reason he veered to the right and crashed into three almond trees, Officer Eric Zuniga said.
No other cars or people were involved in the crash, Zuniga said. Witnesses took Whitfield to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Hospital staff reported the incident to police at about 6:45.
Until the autopsy it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, Zuniga said.
