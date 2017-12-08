Here's why more animals than usual don't have homes during the holiday season in Merced County

New Beginnings for Merced County Animals volunteer, Darrell Kirbie, 75, of Merced, loads animals into a van for transport at the Merced County Animal Control in Atwater, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. According to founder and president of New Beginnings for Merced County Animals, Sharon Lohman, more than 20 cats and about 20 dogs are being transported to Seattle, Wash., for adoption. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com