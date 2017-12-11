79-year-old man suffers head injuries after struck by car in Atwater parking lot

A 79-year-old man suffered injuries when a car hit him in the Save Mart parking lot in Atwater on Sunday, police reported.
The incident occurred at about 7:22 p.m. A white Jeep SUV struck the man near the front entrance of the grocery store on Bellevue Avenue, the Atwater Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page. He had lacerations to the back of his head and was airlifted to a hospital in Stanislaus County.
The driver was not "impaired," according to officials.
No other information was immediately available.
