79-year-old man suffers head injuries after struck by car in Atwater parking lot

By Monica Velez

December 11, 2017 10:09 AM

A 79-year-old man suffered injuries when a car hit him in the Save Mart parking lot in Atwater on Sunday, police reported.

The incident occurred at about 7:22 p.m. A white Jeep SUV struck the man near the front entrance of the grocery store on Bellevue Avenue, the Atwater Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page. He had lacerations to the back of his head and was airlifted to a hospital in Stanislaus County.

The driver was not "impaired," according to officials.

No other information was immediately available.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

