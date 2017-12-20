More Videos

  • Scene from fatal crash near Turlock

    One man and an unborn baby were killed after a crash on the border of Merced County near Turlock on Dec. 19, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported.

One man and an unborn baby were killed after a crash on the border of Merced County near Turlock on Dec. 19, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported.
One man and an unborn baby were killed after a crash on the border of Merced County near Turlock on Dec. 19, 2017, California Highway Patrol reported. Monica Velez mvelez@mercedsunstar.com

Community

Hilmar man identified in deadly wreck that also claimed the life of an unborn baby

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

December 20, 2017 09:24 AM

UPDATED December 20, 2017 09:49 AM

A man killed in a crash Tuesday morning in northern Merced County has been identified, the Merced County Coroners Office confirmed.

Jay McCowan, 29, of Hilmar, was involved in a two-car crash on Golden State Boulevard. An unborn baby girl also was killed in the crash, California Highway Patrol reported.

McCowan's identity was confirmed Wednesday by the Merced County Coroner's Office.

The two vehicles collided around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when the 2014 Dodge Challenger that McCowan was driving pulled into an intersection at Griffith Avenue in front of a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 24-year-old Kelsi Marie Branco of Turlock. McCowan's coupe was "t-boned" in the intersection.

McCowan was transported to Emanuel Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Branco, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to a hospital by witnesses, police said. She is expected to recover from her injuries but lost her child, authorities have said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

