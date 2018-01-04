More Videos

Community

Suspect shot during Merced break-in dies, police confirm

By Monica Velez

mvelez@mercedsun-star.com

January 04, 2018 01:53 AM

A man in his 30s was shot and killed on Wednesday night while allegedly breaking into an apartment on West Yosemite Avenue in Merced, the Merced Police Department confirmed.

Officers received a call at about 10:05 p.m. from a resident at 604 W. Yosemite Ave. that a man had kicked in his door, police said. The resident shot the suspect "in self-defense" with a shotgun as he was walking toward him, according to officials.

The suspect was taken to Mercy Medical Center and later died, police said. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

The resident, who was not injured during the break-in, is cooperating with investigators and said he did not know the suspect, according to police. The motive for the break-in remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-7826. People can send anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.

Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21

