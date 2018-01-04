Suspect shot during Merced break-in dies, police confirm

More Videos 0:26 Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting Pause 0:52 Woman dies in fatal Merced County crash 1:02 Father of Merced man charged in terror case speaks out 0:19 Merced police release video of car in hit and run 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:47 Garage attic catches fire in Merced 0:40 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 2:05 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" 2:20 Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting A man was transported to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday night after being shot in an apartment complex on W Yosemite Avenue in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com A man was transported to Mercy Medical Center on Wednesday night after being shot in an apartment complex on W Yosemite Avenue in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

