Two women were injured when the cars they were driving collided head-on on Cunningham Road near Highway 140 in a rural part of Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol. They were flown by helicopter to a Modesto hospital after the crash at about 5 p.m. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Community

Women injured in head-on collision in rural Merced County, CHP says

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

March 12, 2018 07:13 PM

Two women suffered "serious" injuries when the cars they were driving collided head-on in a rural part of Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.

A driver on Highway 140 reported that a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically around 5 p.m. on Monday before it turned north on Cunningham Road, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

The Impala, which was driven by 32-year-old Crystal Smith of Fresno, made it about a mile north on Cunningham Road before striking a Ford Fusion head-on, CHP said. The Fusion was driven by Gwen Powers, 30, of Mariposa, CHP said.

Powers slowed as the other car approached, CHP said, and attempted unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.

Each woman was flown out to Modesto hospitals by helicopter, CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation, Zuniga said.

