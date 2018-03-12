Women injured in head-on collision in rural Merced County, CHP says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 39 Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand Pause 22 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 124 Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In" Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt 158 Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 99 Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 35 Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35 Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 20 Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig 46 Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two women were injured when the cars they were driving collided head-on on Cunningham Road near Highway 140 in a rural part of Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol. They were flown by helicopter to a Modesto hospital after the crash at about 5 p.m. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

