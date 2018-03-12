Women injured in head-on collision in rural Merced County, CHP says

Two women suffered "serious" injuries when the cars they were driving collided head-on in a rural part of Merced County, according to California Highway Patrol.
A driver on Highway 140 reported that a Chevrolet Impala was driving erratically around 5 p.m. on Monday before it turned north on Cunningham Road, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.
The Impala, which was driven by 32-year-old Crystal Smith of Fresno, made it about a mile north on Cunningham Road before striking a Ford Fusion head-on, CHP said. The Fusion was driven by Gwen Powers, 30, of Mariposa, CHP said.
Powers slowed as the other car approached, CHP said, and attempted unsuccessfully to avoid a collision.
Never miss a local story.
Each woman was flown out to Modesto hospitals by helicopter, CHP said.
The crash remains under investigation, Zuniga said.
Comments