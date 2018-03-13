Merced County man killed in a rollover crash, CHP says

A Winton man died late Monday when his car overturned and he was thrown, landing in an irrigation pond, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The man was driving a Honda Civic around 10 p.m. south on Shaffer Road near Palm Avenue at an "unknown high rate of speed," Officer Tyler Mason said.
The driver was identified as Efrain Rico Chacon, 20, of Winton, according to the Merced County Coroner's Office.
It was not immediately clear why, but the car drifted off the right shoulder and overturned, according to CHP. There were no witnesses to the crash, he said.
First responders found the victim inside the pond after a brief search of the area, CHP said. He died at the scene.
