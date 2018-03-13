More Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 39

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Pause
Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 22

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Residents react after Merced is named one of the '50 Worst American Cities to Live In' 124

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 158

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 99

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig 20

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater 46

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater

Most of northbound Highway 99 in Merced near Mission Avenue was obstructed about 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, by a crashed big rig, according to CHP. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
Most of northbound Highway 99 in Merced near Mission Avenue was obstructed about 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, by a crashed big rig, according to CHP. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Community

Big rig blocking Highway 99 traffic after crash in Merced

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

March 13, 2018 04:49 PM

A big rig towing a trailer was blocking most of northbound Highway 99 on Tuesday after it crashed south of the Mission Avenue exit, according to California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported, CHP said, but traffic slowed to a crawl as officers directed commuters around the trailer and onto the center divide. The accident was reported about 4 p.m., according to CHP.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take to clear the highway.

--Update at 5 p.m.--

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

CHP says they hope to open two lanes in the next 15 minutes or so.

More on this as information becomes available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand 39

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Pause
Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 22

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Residents react after Merced is named one of the '50 Worst American Cities to Live In' 124

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced 158

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck 99

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig 20

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater 46

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

View More Video