Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Car with two people hit by train near Le Grand

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Residents react after Merced is named one of the "50 Worst American Cities to Live In"

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Madera police dashcam video shows suspect with gun, blood on his shirt

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced

Ash Wednesday Mass held at UC Merced

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck

Dumpster dining bear caught unawares, whisked to city in trash truck

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street 35

Merced bicyclist struck by car on G Street

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig

Highway 99 traffic in Merced blocked by crashed big rig

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater

Man killed after being struck by big rig on Highway 99 in Atwater

A bicyclist suffered “moderate” injuries when he struck by a car shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, according to Merced police. The car was turning right from Park Avenue into G Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com
A bicyclist suffered “moderate” injuries when he struck by a car shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, according to Merced police. The car was turning right from Park Avenue into G Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

He was riding his bike the wrong way in Merced, police say. Now he's in the hospital

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

March 13, 2018 06:25 PM

A 60-year-old Merced man on a bicycle suffered "moderate" injuries when he was struck by a car Tuesday on G Street, according to Merced police.

The man was pedaling northbound in the southbound bike lane as he crossed Park Avenue at about 5 p.m., police said.

A Chevrolet Impala driven by a woman went to turn right onto Park Avenue and struck the man, police said. The driver did not see the bicyclist coming from the wrong direction on G Street, police said.

The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, according to officers.

