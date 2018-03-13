He was riding his bike the wrong way in Merced, police say. Now he's in the hospital

A 60-year-old Merced man on a bicycle suffered "moderate" injuries when he was struck by a car Tuesday on G Street, according to Merced police.
The man was pedaling northbound in the southbound bike lane as he crossed Park Avenue at about 5 p.m., police said.
A Chevrolet Impala driven by a woman went to turn right onto Park Avenue and struck the man, police said. The driver did not see the bicyclist coming from the wrong direction on G Street, police said.
The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center, according to officers.
