The rain is over, but these Merced County roads remain closed

Various roads in Merced County will be closed until further notice, California Highway Patrol reported Monday.
La Grange Road between Highway 132 and Highway 59 is closed, officials said in a news release.
Highway 59 between Sandy Mush Road and Reilly Road is also closed, the release said. Los Cerritos Road is closed between Figmond Road and Olsen Road. Bert Crane is closed between Lisbon Road and John Saunders Road.
There is no clear estimate as to when these road will open, Officer Erica Zuniga said.
Keyes Road is closed between Cox Ferry and Olsen Road, CHP said, and "should be open by tomorrow (Tuesday)."
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
