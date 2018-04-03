Merced leaders wanted interrupting a meeting to be a crime. They changed their minds.

After getting push back from the public, the Merced City Council on Monday scrapped a proposal to adopt decorum rules that would have controlled public comments at meetings.
The council voted unanimously to suspend work on an ordinance on Monday, a decision met with praise by community advocates.
The council first spoke publicly in March about the proposed decorum, which would have made it a misdemeanor to break the rules by interrupting a speaker and continuing to speak past your allotted time, among other disruptions.
Community advocate Claudia Gonzalez said she was "proud" of the council for changing its mind on the ordinance. "The last thing we should do is criminalize people," she said on Monday.
Another speaker, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability attorney Michael Claiborne, thanked the council for keeping meetings a "welcoming" place for public participation.
Decorum rules in California are common, according to Merced City Attorney Jolie Houston. Stockton and Sacramento have such rules, she said, and Merced's proposed rules were based on an ordinance from Santa Clara County.
She said the city's charter already allows for some decorum rules, but said the proposed ordinance was meant to better define the procedure so it could be applied evenly.
Mayor Mike Murphy said the proposed ordinance was meant as a way to protect speech and not quash it.
"I try to create an environment where even when there are difficult topics to be discussed, everyone is allotted time," he said. "Everyone's been asked to be respectful to whoever's at the podium or whoever's time it is to speak."
Councilman Matt Serratto said the ordinance was designed with good intentions but "sent the wrong message" to the public.
"The intention was never, I can assure you, to prevent people from speaking," he said.
