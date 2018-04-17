Highway lane, intersection near downtown Merced closed after truck lands on roof, spilling fuel

A lane on Highway 99 and intersection in Merced will be closed until the late afternoon Tuesday after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of the vehicle, which landed on its roof and spilled fuel, California Highway Patrol reported.
The right lane on Highway 99 from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to just south of G Street will be closed for repairs until 4 p.m. Tuesday, CHP said in a news release. The intersection of G and 14th street will be closed also.
At about 4:30 a.m. a 62-year-old man from Manteca was driving a 2010 Kenworth semi-truck hauling a shipping container south on Highway 99 near G Street, Officer Eric Zuniga said. Juan Portillo was in the right lane when, for an unknown reason, he veered to the right.
The semi-truck went through the guardrail, down an embankment and landed on its roof on G Street, Zuniga said. About 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the area.
Portilla suffered minor injuries, according to Zuniga. No other injuries were reported.
Alcohol or drugs weren’t a factor in the crash, Zuniga confirmed.
Drivers should expect delays, CHP said, and ”for the safety of workers and other motorists, please slow for the cone zone.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments