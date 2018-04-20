It was a dumpy old hospital in Merced. Here's what $31 million can do

Once a crumbling eyesore, the empty hospital south of Highway 99 is now a pristine space for Merced County Behavioral and Recovery Services following its grand opening Friday.
The $31 million project renovated the old county hospital on 13th Street, which had been vacant since 2010. The new site includes adult substance use disorder services, adult mental health services, a dual diagnosis program, medical services, intake and access to Community Access to Recovery Services, a wellness center, administration, the public guardian/conservator program and a new crisis residential unit.
The building was designed with warmth in mind, according to Yvonnia Brown, Merced County's director of behavioral and recovery services.
"I told the architect I do not want it to look like an institution," she said. "I wanted the consumers and the work force to say, 'Hey, this is a place where we feel warm and welcome.' "
The 82,000-square-foot center is expected to hold hundreds of employees. The makeover was covered by a number of funding sources and grants, but none of the money came from Merced County's general fund, according to county officials.
The facility is a "significant milestone" for the county, according to Iris Mojica de Tatum, chair of the Behavioral Health Board.
Area leaders and public employees touted the facility during its grand opening, saying it will improve access to care in a region that struggles to keep doctors.
About 51 percent of Merced County residents, or 127,000 people, have Medi-Cal insurance, according to a recent study . That limits which doctors they can see.
Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, called the facility "key" in improving access to care in the region, particularly for rural communities. He noted that substance abuse and mental illness are major contributors to homelessness.
"People are in these circumstances usually because of multiple problems," he said. "We try to deal with the shelter issue for the homeless, but, unless you're dealing with the underlying causes, shelter is not going to solve the problem."
The county was renting four spaces for mental health services and staffers estimate the cost savings after consolidating into the new building to be more than $320,000 a year in rent.
The 16-bed crisis center is a centrally located joint effort with Merced, Madera, Calaveras, Stanislaus and Tuolomne counties . It could house patients ages 18 to 62 for up to 30 days. The space would be for people experiencing a deterioration of mental health who need to be stabilized instead of hospitalized.
A facility with that amount of collaboration is a first in the state, according to staffers. Madera County Supervisor Robert Poythress praised the facility and the plans to place it in Merced.
"It's a centralized location. I mean, it couldn't be better," he said. "It's right off the freeway and it's right in the center of all our counties."
