The Merced Union High School District is saying reports of a shooting at Golden Valley High School were false on Friday, April 20, 2018. Andrew Kuhn
Community

Report of active shooter at Golden Valley in Merced is false, school officials say

By Thaddeus Miller and Vikaas Shanker

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

April 20, 2018 12:02 PM

An active shooter was reported at Golden Valley High School, according to police, but school officials subsequently said that proved to be false.

Police blocked streets in the area of the campus at 2121 E. Childs Ave. after the call came in about noon.

At about 12:09 p.m., the Merced Union High School District said on Facebook that the report was false. "Authorities are on the scene investigating — but everything is fine," the post reads.

The district has informed parents they "do not believe there was any active shooter," according to Ralph Calderon, deputy superintendent.

"All the students were locked down. We did that in about 15 seconds," he said. "The police now (are) doing a precautionary search, and hopefully after that we'll get back to a normal school day."

