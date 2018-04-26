Questions linger in Merced house fire that killed two young children

The Merced City Fire Department has been investigating the south Merced house fire that killed two children earlier in the week, but haven’t been able to release many details.
Chief Michael Wilkinson declined to comment on key details about the fire on Thursday, saying “it’s still under investigation” and they don’t release details “until we get further down the investigation and know what we’re dealing with.”
Flames erupted at 954 W 10th St. at about 10:06 p.m. on Monday, killing a 2-year-old boy and 5-year-old boy. Their names have not been released pending the investigation, authorities say.
It’s been reported that the mother of the children was at the home during the fire, but Wilkinson declined to comment on whether she was outside or inside at the time of the incident.
One firefighter, whose name has not been released yet, suffered third-degree burns to his ears and second degree burns to one of his feet. Wilkinson said he’s been with the department for about eight months and is expected back to work soon.
Fire officials have also said the fire started in the back of the house, but Wilkinson's said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Wilkinson said additional information will be released in the next couple of days.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
