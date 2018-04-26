Two in Porsche have 'pretty substantial' injuries after Merced crash, police say

SHARE COPY LINK A man and woman were taken to an area hospital with "pretty substantial" injuries following a crash at M and 20th streets in Merced on Thursday, April 26, 2018, according to police. Thaddeus Miller

A man and woman were taken to an area hospital with "pretty substantial" injuries following a crash at M and 20th streets in Merced on Thursday, April 26, 2018, according to police. Thaddeus Miller