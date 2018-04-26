Two in Porsche have 'pretty substantial' injuries after Merced crash, police say

A man and woman were taken to an area hospital with "pretty substantial" injuries following a crash at M and 20th streets in Merced on Thursday, according to police.
A man and woman were headed northbound on M Street about 9:22 p.m. Thursday in a silver Porsche when a couple in a dark red Chevrolet Impala failed to stop at the stop sign at 20th Street, according to Sgt. Eddie Drum.
Headed westbound, the Impala crossed in front of the Porsche. The driver was not able to stop before the front end of the Porsche collided with the driver side of the Impala, Drum said.
The Impala came to rest on the north side of 20th Street. Neither the man or woman in the Chevrolet were injured, police said.
Both the man and the woman in the Porsche were transported to an area hospital to be treated for "non-life threatening" injuries, police said.
Comments