UC Merced student and his sister killed in crash on Bay Area highway

A 21-year-old UC Merced engineering student and his 24-year-old sister were killed over the weekend in a crash in San Jose, California Highway Patrol in San Jose reported.
He was identified as Leo Cabrera and his sister was identified as Blanca Cabrera by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner.
The crash was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday and both died at a hospital Sunday morning, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.
Leo Cabrera was driving a black 2005 Hyundai south on Highway 280 in San Jose above Highway 87, Lee said. The car crashed and the siblings got out and walked to the center divider.
A gray 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling south on the highway at about 65 mph when it was nearing the damaged Hyundai was on the roadway, Lee said. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the Hyundai by veering left but wasn’t successful.
After striking the Hyundai, Lee said, the Nissan spun out and struck Blanca and Leo Cabrera. Leo Cabrera was thrown over the side of the freeway and landed 30 feet below on Highway 87, Lee said.
After striking the two Hyundai passengers, Lee said, the Nissan also struck a 2016 Acura. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the Acura was not injured, according to Lee.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, Lee confirmed.
Charles Nies, vice chancellor for student affairs at UC Merced, sent out a statement to students and staff about Cabrera’s passing.
“Those who spent time with Leo all say he was a great friend, committed to his education and to giving back to the community,” Nies said in the statement. “Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this terrible time.”
Cabrera was a senior computer science and engineering major, Nies added, was actively involved in Ingenieros Unidos, The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and the Association of Computing Machinery. He was also a member of the student staff in the Foster Family Center for Engineering Service Learning.
A moment of silence will be held for Cabrera on campus at noon on Tuesday by the oak tree in front of Kolligian Library.
