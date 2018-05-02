More than a thousand acres burn in Merced County

More than a thousand acres burned through Merced County on Wednesday night, Merced County Cal Fire officials reported.
The fire was reported at about 4 p.m. and was contained by 6 p.m., Battalion Chief Rich Bahn said. Firefighters will be on scene throughout the night to monitor the scene.
The blaze burned through about 1,756 acres west of Interstate 5 near West Nees Avenue, south of Los Banos, Bahn said. The flames also reached Fresno County, he added.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries, Bahn said, but he was treated and will recover.
There were some structures nearby but none were threatened, Bahn confirmed.
About 125 firefighters helped battle the flames, Bahn said, and they had 17 fire engines.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
