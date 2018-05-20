Is independent pro wrestling better than the WWE? Promotion slams down in Merced

Eric Godoy said his love of professional wrestling started when he was watching it as a kid, taking out mattresses with friends and re-enacting the wrestlers' moves.
On Saturday, the former Merced resident put on his own wrestling showcase as part of a cast of independent wrestlers for the the "Best of the West" live wrestling promotion at the American Legion Post 83 hall.
With his spiked hair and a self-centered persona, Godoy transformed into Marcus Eriks, a play on a character from a favorite video game, "Gears of War," and his first name.
"You see a lot more, a whole show, on the independent circuit," Godoy said.
Best of the West, which puts on a show in Merced about once every three to four months, includes independent professional wrestlers from all over the West Coast, co-owner and performer Mike Rayne said.
Independent wrestling groups, unlike large-scale organizations like World Wrestling Entertainment and Impact Wrestling, are localized live promotions that air regionally rather than nationally.
But independent wrestlers and fans say it's better than the national brands.
"You see talent here that is comparable to what you see on Mondays and Tuesdays," said Best of the West host and commentator A.J. Kirsch, referring to the WWE's "Raw" and "Smackdown" shows. "You may not get all the pyro and lightning, but some of the wrestlers have been doing this for years and they really put on a show."
The smaller venues also allow for a greater viewing experience and interaction for fans, Kirsch said.
"You get a sort of wide-eyed mysticism and fun that you don't get in (national wrestling shows)," Kirsch said.
Merced resident Eric Hickman and a group of about 20 people were waiting for the doors to open to the American Legion Hall Saturday.
"We're here to enjoy some good entertainment," said Hickman, who came with his 14-year-old daughter Alexis and friend's 8-year-old daughter Zoey Barden. "The indie scene is just better than what you see on TV."
Hickman also said it was refreshing to see some local wrestlers compete and entertain.
For Godoy, who now lives in Mariposa, coming back to Merced means his niece and other family members can come see his performance.
"It's amazing coming to Merced, following a dream," Godoy said.
