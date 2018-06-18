Woman injured as car hit by train in Merced County, CHP says

A 41-year-old woman suffered moderate injuries on Monday after stopping her car on railroad tracks west of Merced as a train approached, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving eastbound on Santa Fe Drive about 3:46 p.m. when she tried to turn right onto Franklin Road and cross the BNSF Railroad tracks, Officer G. Ruvalcaba said. She was then pinned in by the railroad track arms.
The eastbound Amtrak train was not able to stop and struck the woman as she sat alone in a Ford sedan, CHP said.
She suffered lacerations and a possible concussion, and was taken to a Modesto-area hospital, Ruvalcaba said.
The train was delayed as passengers were moved to buses and another train, CHP said. No passengers reported injuries.
