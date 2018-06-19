New budget is 'best' one 'that I've seen,' Merced councilmember says

Merced adopted a $233 million budget this week, what one councilmember called the "best budget" he's seen in his eight-year tenure.
The 6-0 vote on Monday approved the budget, which has a general fund of $41.7 million. Councilmember Jill McLeod was absent.
The robust fiscal year 2018-19 expenditure plan funds a number of new positions and programs while saving money in a "rainy day" fund, according to city staffers. The $288,750 planned this year for the Revenue Stabilization Fund would bring it up to $3.19 million.
"It's a strong budget in terms of augmenting the services that our residents deserve in terms of public safety and quality of life," Mayor Mike Murphy said Tuesday. "It's a steady budget. We're in a good position, and the forecast is good."
The budget makes room to add a police officer and two dispatchers, as well as positions in maintenance, development services and other jobs. There are plans to shuffle other positions around as well, according to the budget.
At 493 employees, the city of Merced remains below the 569 it had in fiscal year 2007-08. In an attempt to retain employees and avoid losing their institutional knowledge, the city plans to spend $80,000 on a compensation study, which could lead to higher salaries.
"Employees are getting something out of this," City Manager Steve Carrigan said. "We're putting something away (and) making good decisions for the next year or two, but also for the next few years."
City leaders have touted strong decision making as the economy slumped following the housing market crash of last decade. Merced has shown steady improvement in the past several years while cities like Livingston and Atwater have seen slower growth or plans for a swath of cuts to services, respectively.
One expenditure looming over every city in the state is pension liabilities through the California Public Employees' Retirement System. Merced is weighing a lump-sum payment to catch up on its liabilities, according to Murphy.
The city expects new funding for road repair from local and state tax measures passed in the last couple of years, according to the plan.
Funding for park-related upgrades will pay for improvements to the grilling pits at Rahilly, Joe Herb and McNamara parks. The city also continues to look at paying for the upgrades necessary for quiet zones where trains run through sleeping neighborhoods.
"This is the best budget that I've seen since I've been here," Councilmember Josh Pedrozo said.
