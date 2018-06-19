A pedestrian suffered "major" injuries after being struck by a car in the area of Main and R R streets about 9:45c p.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018, according to Merced police.
Merced pedestrian struck by car suffers 'major' injuries to head, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

June 19, 2018 10:27 PM

A pedestrian crossing a major street in central Merced was flown by helicopter to an area hospital after being struck by a car, according to police.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, was crossing R Street eastbound at Main Street about 9:45 p.m., Sgt. Dan Dabney said. The man was in the crosswalk but crossing against the light.

Some cars in the area slowed as the man crossed, but a man driving a Honda sedan did not see the pedestrian, who stepped in front of the car, police said. The pedestrian is believed to have been drinking before crossing the road, police said.

The Honda showed a smashed windshield.

The man was awake and speaking with first responders, but he was flown to a Modesto-area hospital because of "major" injures to his face and head, Dabney said.

