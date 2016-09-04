Airplanes tell history at Castle Air Museum

Retired US. Air Force veteran Scott Phillips feels tied deeply to the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater.
It’s where he was baptized, learned to fly airplanes and taught others to fly. He met his wife there. And it’s where they were married.
Still, the 63-year-old Merced native said, his stories are just a small patch of the historical fabric of the Air Force and the Atwater-based museum that celebrates that service.
“If you could think of all the stories airplanes could tell through combat, it brings the history alive,” Phillips said.
Castle Air Museum was open Saturday for Open Cockpit Day. About 40 planes and other crafts were open so residents could have a closer look at what it was like for pilots flying airplanes during war.
The museum has been open since 1981, according to Joe Pruzzo, Castle Air Museum’s chief executive officer.
“It really gets into your blood when you find out about the history,” Pruzzo said. “You can like airplanes a little bit and come out and be amazed by the technology.”
Pruzzo said one airplane at the museum, a B-24 Liberator used in World War II, was rebuilt from thousands of scraps and plane parts found in Bolivia. The restoration took more than eight years, he said.
There are only 18 B-24 Liberators left, Pruzzo said, and if it wasn’t for organizations such as the museum many airplanes would be memories only.
“Museums are the caretakers of our nation’s history passed down to generations who aren’t even born,” Pruzzo said. “Originality is part of the historic significance of the airplane and the artifact.”
Turlock’s Bianca Garcia said she’s always thought the air museum was an interesting place and enjoys learning about the history. Garcia, 16, said she was able to learn about the different ways airplanes can be flown.
“It’s way better than just going to the movies on a Saturday night,” Garcia said.
Meeting people and hearing their stories was another aspect Garcia enjoyed Saturday morning.
“It’s a great history lesson for young people to learn and hear about,” Phillips said. “Through my whole career in the Air Force, I always looked forward to coming back.”
Families also enjoyed Italian shaved ice, corn dogs, kettle corn and food from Bella Luna’s food truck.
Some also visited the retired Air Force One plane at the Atwater museum. Presidents from Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton have been on the airplane displayed at Castle, Pruzzo said, along with vice presidents, CIA directors, and first ladies such as Laura Bush and Rosalynn Carter.
“It adds an air of culture,” Pruzzo said. “We’re trying to give them (the community) a reason to do something locally. This is the largest air museum of its kind and it’s right here in your own backyard.”
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, mvelez@mercedsunstar.com
