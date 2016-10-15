Man with stolen car, pot plants released, police say

Police in Atwater destroyed 42 marijuana plants being illegally grown in city limits and returned a stolen car to a Livingston man, according to the interim police chief.
Officers were checking a house in the 1300 block of First Street on Friday morning after they got a report that the tenant was growing marijuana, Interim Chief Sam Joseph said.
No one answered the door when officers arrived, police said, but marijuana plants were visible over the back fence. Police also checked the registration of the cars at the house, and a red Chevrolet Tahoe there had been reported stolen from Livingston on March 4.
While officers were on scene, a man later identified as Javier Gutierrez arrived to the home. The 36-year-old from Atwater is a verified medical marijuana patient, police confirmed.
The Atwater man said he purchased the Tahoe for $500 from a man in Gustine. Gutierrez had the car keys and a bill of sale, police said.
Officers confiscated the marijuana plants, police said, and destroyed them. They also returned the Tahoe to its Livingston owner, who did not wish to testify in court or pursue criminal charges, according to police.
Officers released Gutierrez, who could still face charges pending a follow-up investigation, police said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
