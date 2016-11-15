Atwater launches revamped website

The city of Atwater’s website has a new look.
The website, www.atwater.org, has been revamped with all-new photos of the city’s historical sites, parks and other areas of town.
“It’s really a good-looking website – very customer-friendly. You can navigate through it very easy,” Mayor Jim Price said Monday.
He said the website “showcases” what the city has to offer newcomers and developers.
“The city of Atwater is a progressive community when it comes to assisting and cultivating business,” the website says. “The city’s growing residential development is spurring commercial investment, construction and services.”
From the website, residents can pay utility bills, check out meeting agendas and find phone numbers for public employees, among other services.
The website isn’t the only city mechanism getting a face-lift. Last week’s election appears to be adding new faces to the City Council in Paul Creighton and Cindy Vierra.
Incumbent Larry Bergman looks to be finishing third in the race for two seats, though the election has yet to officially certified.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments