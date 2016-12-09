She wanted a blanket to comfort her mom during chemo; now they’re headed to Disneyland

A mother recently diagnosed with cancer stood in the Atwater High School gymnasium Friday, holding her daughter’s face in her hands and smiling as tears welled up in her eyes.
Sarah Ortiz was overcome with emotion as she gazed into the eyes of her 14-year-old daughter, Shaila, who had made a wish for a soft pillow and warm blanket for her mother.
“For her chemotherapy. When she is going through it,” the daughter said. “So she’d be comfortable.”
That simple wish was granted Friday during the “Miracles Do Happen” assembly at the school, but the class that puts the event on went a step further. The Atwater High leadership class threw in an all-expenses-paid trip for the family to Disneyland.
For her chemotherapy. When she is going through it. So she’d be comfortable.
Shaila Ortiz, 14, who wished for a pillow and blanket for her mother
The mother struggled to put her thoughts about the trip into words. “It’s something that I’d wanted to do,” the 46-year-old said, fighting back tears.
Shaila, who had asked for a simple gift to warm her mother’s heart, was also thrilled with the surprise trip. “I’m happy,” the freshman said. “I’ve never been (to Disneyland).”
The point of the fourth annual gift-giving assembly is to brighten the holidays for families and students going through financial or other hardships, according to Nathan Braga, activities director.
Many of the families have “nightmare” stories of losing loved ones or dealing with illness, he said.
“This event is by far the best thing we do,” he said. “These families are going through bad times, tough times.”
This event is by far the best thing we do. These families are going through bad times, tough times.
Nathan Braga, activities director at Atwater High
The event is made possible, he said, through the selfless work of students in the leadership class and through donations from people and businesses in Atwater.
The somber stories are broken up by lighter moments at the event, according to Jeff Clark, 17, a senior in the leadership class.
A total of 92 gifts were handed out Friday during two assemblies, from trips to the Bay Area and electronics all the way down to some Chicken McNuggets.
Clark, who has been part of two years of gift giving, said he’s touched by the reactions of those receiving gifts. “It just brings you to tears,” he said. “It’s an incredible feeling.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments