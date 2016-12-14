‘Lying’ ‘name-calling,’ ‘bullying.’ Allegations fly as 2-day-old Atwater City Council calls for emergency meeting

1:35 Nyquel Alexander on early signing Pause

1:44 Merced residents light up neighborhood with annual Christmas display

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:31 Video shows burglary suspect at Buchach High

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

0:42 Classroom lessons to help children receive Christmas gifts

1:04 Kid surprised with WiiU as an early Christmas gift from Best Buy employees