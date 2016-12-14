‘Lying’ ‘name-calling,’ ‘bullying.’ Allegations fly as 2-day-old Atwater City Council calls for emergency meeting

Hostility and dissension on the two-day old Atwater City Council emerged Wednesday, with three members calling an emergency meeting at city hall Thursday to discuss the contract for the incoming interim city manager as well other items.
Allegations of “lying,” “bullying” and “name-calling” colored the fallout over the hastily arranged meeting, scheduled for noon. Two new city council members, Cindy Vierra and Paul Creighton, said the old city council dropped the ball and failed to make sure someone would be in place to take over for the outgoing city manager at the end of the month.
Mayor Jim Price, however, criticized the emergency meeting, saying it was “ramrodded” through the process and that Vierra and Creighton, who were sworn in on Monday, effectively had cut the public out of a series of important discussions also put on Thursday’s agenda.
Vierra and Creighton placed first and second in the November election, beating out incumbent Larry Bergman for the two open seats. Price and two other incumbents, Brian Raymond did not face election this year. Joe Rivero did not seek re-election.
The two newcomers partnered with Raymond to call the emergency meeting to discuss, among other things, the contract for the interim city manager.
“We were told that it was already taken care of, and it wasn’t,” Vierra said in a telephone interview. “It’s unclear if there’s a new (interim city manager) in place and that’s why we’re calling this meeting.”
Thursday’s agenda mentions Scott McBride, the city’s community development director, as the interim city manager. Outgoing City Manager Frank Pietro, who retires Dec. 31, said the council at the end of November had a “consensus” that McBride would be named interim, but said the council did not formally vote to approve that move.
“We need to have that in place before the city manager leaves and there’s not another meeting scheduled until next month,” Vierra said. “We were told it was taken care of and that was a lie.”
The actual status of McBride’s interim contract remains unclear. All council members said there were things discussed in a closed session Monday that they couldn’t comment on, but the mayor said he believed the contract issue was settled.
“I signed the contract. I was comfortable with it and I’ve had no indication that there was anything wrong or improper,” Price told the Sun-Star.
However, Price said, other items on the noontime agenda were “absurd” and “not emergencies at all.”
The agenda posted Wednesday afternoon lists closed-session discussions with labor negotiators regarding the city manager, interim city manager, interim police chief and labor unions. It also includes public discussions regarding “increasing city council training budget,” the “city manager powers and duties,” “possible action regarding City Council Reorganization process,” and “possible action regarding city council review of open/current city contracts.”
Price characterized the “hastily called” meeting as putting “unnecessary” financial burden on the city to “discuss things that should be held in a regular meeting when the public can attend.”
“This is totally unnecessary. All of these items could be discussed during a regular meeting, a regular discussion,” Price said. “I don’t see this as an emergency of any sort. This has been ramrodded by two brand new members and Councilman Raymond and, in my opinion, it’s totally unnecessary.”
Both Vierra and Creighton said only the interim city manager’s contract would likely be put to a vote, saying all other items on the agenda were “for discussion only.”
“If we’re going to have a meeting, then let’s get all the information, ask all the questions we have and get everything out in the open,” Creighton said.
Price also blasted the time of the meeting, saying noon on Thursday is not a time when most of the public can attend. The mayor said he believes the public would want to weigh in on many of the items on the agenda before the council votes.
Raymond said it’s “troubling” that the mayor doesn’t see the importance of the emergency meeting.
“There’s confusion and uncertainty about who’s going to be running our city, so it’s absolutely necessary,” he said Wednesday.
The likely interim city manager is the “worst kept secret” in Atwater, he said. “I have a good idea who the city manager is going to be,” he said. “It’s just that we need to get it done.”
Most of the discussion related to the city manager concerns personnel matters, so he couldn’t be more specific, he said.
None of the council members who called the meeting could say why it was set for noon.
Creighton said he, too, was concerned about the time of the meeting, saying he wanted it held at 6 p.m., “when people are off of work.”
“I was told by the city clerk that it had to be at that time, but it’s a question I’m going to be asking (Thursday),” Creighton said.
Vierra said there was “no malice” intended for the lunchtime scheduling.
“The mayor knew about the meeting on Tuesday. He got an email from the city attorney,” she said. “If he had a problem, he could’ve picked up the phone and asked to have it at 6 and I’m sure something could’ve been done.”
Vierra and Creighton both said the mayor has not been communicating with them and said the lack of communication has been a significant problem for the two-day-old city council.
Price fired back when asked about those communication issues, calling it “absurd” and “an outright lie.”
“They both know where I work and how to get a hold of me. I’m available to anyone at any time,” Price said.
Price said he received a “series of text messages” from Vierra on Monday night, shortly after that night’s council meeting ended. He acknowledged he didn’t respond, saying he had “no interest in continuing a meeting in private that’s already been adjourned.” He said he planned to respond in the morning, but received word at 8 a.m. Tuesday that the emergency meeting already was in the works.
He also said he had “no indication whatsoever” that Vierra wanted to discuss anything that was placed on Thursday’s agenda.
“But to say that between Monday night and Wednesday they’ve been trying to reach me is a blatant lie,” Price said. “I hate to say that, but it’s extremely disturbing for two new council members to go this route after they’ve been on the council for less than 12 hours.”
Vierra said the mayor should’ve responded and said that she was “very disappointed in the mayor’s professionalism” during Monday’s meeting.
“I think he was hotheaded and a bit of a bully,” Vierra said. “It’s unfortunate that we were only on the council for 12 hours before there was a power struggle. It’s a small city and I’ve already been told that the mayor doesn’t like me, in fact he despises me — that’s the word I heard he used.”
Price bristled at the allegation.
“I’ve never said that about her publicly or privately. Ever. I don’t know where she’s getting that, but it’s obviously from someone who wants to start rumors,” Price said. “I don’t know where she’s getting this bullying thing either — we’ve only had one meeting.”
Both sides expressed frustration and concern with the already contentious environment on the council.
“But it’s a lack of communication with the mayor that could’ve helped all of this,” she said. “We’re new council members, but we’ve been treated with the utmost disrespect.”
Price said the issues sparked by the meeting were “embarrassing for the whole city.”
“We’ve had a new council for less than three days and already we’ve sunk this low,” Price said. “It’s really astounding.”
